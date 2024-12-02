TAS Group joins the Temenos Marketplace

With the addition of CARD 3.0 IE, Temenos clients can leverage a modular and scalable card issuing, acquiring and processing platform that can be deployed either on-premise or on the cloud. Card 3.0 IE enables banks to manage the entire card and digital payments value chain, including physical and virtual card issuance, card & PIN production, transaction processing, Apple and Google payments and payment analytics.

The addition of this end-to-end card payment platform to Temenos Marketplace enables banks to deliver a digital and mobile payment user experience, whether they are a digital-first challenger looking for a swift and easy deployment and short time to market, or an established player seeking to embrace digital transformation and keep pace with customer expectations.

A rich set of advanced open APIs allows banks to design and configure new digital payments solutions, tailor new user experiences and create new solutions. CARD 3.0 IE leverages technology including modern features like mobile banking, multiple accounts, multi-currency, wallets, remote and more. On the acquiring side, CARD 3.0 IE enables banks to easily manage ATMs, EFT-POS terminals and ecommerce, as well as manage merchants, card fraud, and disputes.



