TAS Group joins SWIFT CBPR+ Ready Solutions

Thus, the digital payments provider has received global acceptance by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) to support SWIFT’s Cross-Border Payments and Reporting Plus (CBPR+) message specifications.

TAS Network Gateway platform recently enhanced for the 2020 November change, and Aquarius – TAS leading Liquidity Management solution, are both now ready to support the new ISO 20022 standard, in addition to the legacy SWIFT-MT financial messages, to send and receive cross-border payments and to manage to report.

TAS Network Gateway, as well as the certified SWIFT Service Bureau operated by TAS, are built on secure technologies, coupled with a set of APIs and ISO 20022-ready adapters, all delivered either on-premises or in the cloud.