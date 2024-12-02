Target Canada suppliers hit by retailers bankruptcy filing

Target’s Canadian division filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2014 and owes nearly USD 5 million to Minnesota suppliers and service providers, including Retail Merchandising Services. The US company, which has stocked and maintained jewelry and sunglass displays at Target stores for decades, followed the retailer north of the border in 2011.

Retail Merchandising Services will continue to work with the retail provider in the US Target owes the company USD 211,000, according to court documents, but Phil Lamers, president of Retail Merchandising Services, said the amount is USD 340,000.

If Target does not pay, it won’t sink the firm, but it will hurt. Lamers said he hopes to recover at least part of what he’s owed in the bankruptcy process.

Target Canada says it’s committed to a fair and orderly process as it winds down operations, Minnesota Public Radio reported.