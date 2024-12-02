Tarabut Gateway totals USD 25 mln investment in 2021

Tarabut Gateway’s solutions allow financial institutions and fintechs to leverage Open Banking to scale their businesses across the region. Tarabut Gateway welcomes new investors including the Dubai International Fintech Fund, the Investment Vehicle of Dubai’s International Financial Centre (DIFC). The investment follows Tiger Global’s most recent investment in other Open Banking Players across the globe including Truelayer in the UK and Mono in Africa. Since its inception in 2001, Tiger Global has made investments into 30 countries around the globe in key startup regions such as India, Asia, and further afield.

As the first licenced Account Information Service Provider (AISP) and Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, Tarabut Gateway seeks to facilitate the creation and distribution of personalised financial services for banks and fintechs, as well as their end-users.