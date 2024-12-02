Tarabut Gateway licenced by the DFSA





DFSA is the independent regulator of financial services in DIFC, a global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. This licence marks the first time the DFSA has authorised a firm to provide account information services (AIS) and payment initiation services (PIS) activities. By obtaining this licence, Tarabut Gateway further cements its position in the UAE and plans to boost innovation in the sector, set new industry standards, and support the financial ecosystem.

The licence that has been granted by DFSA allows the provision of arranging money services as well as AIS and PIS. Tarabut Gateway operates across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and is backed by regional and international investors.

It has partnerships with multiple banks, financial institutions, and fintech companies across the region.