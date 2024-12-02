Tapline secures EUR 31 million in pre-seed funding

The EUR 1.7 million equity was led by Czech VC company V-Sharp Venture Studio alongside Antler, Black Pearls VC, 365 fintech, Depo Ventures, and Impetus Capital. The equity funds will help Tapline expand its product offering and make new hires, while the debt funding will allow it to distribute capital to both early and late-stage companies.

Tapline is a two-sided platform that enables SaaS companies to sell their recurring revenues to institutional investors for annual returns. This exchange provides SaaS companies with instant access to funds to develop their business. The fintech lender is engaging the DACH and CEE markets, and it works across both B2B and B2C SaaS businesses.

The company offers startups 6 or 12 months of up to EUR 1 million cash at a discount against the future value of recurring revenues.

Current market fundraising pain points

Tapline representatives cited by altfi.com have revealed their plans to create a new financing solution that tackled current market difficulties with transparency, ease of understanding and competitive prices with no hidden fees. The same officials also touched on the current economic uncertainty, and how their platform could allow SaaS companies to continue focusing on growth.

According to siliconcanals.com, citing a report from CB Insights, venture capital worldwide fell to a nine-quarter low in Q3 2022, reaching USD 74.5 billion. The new funding level represented a 34% decrease from one quarter to the next, which was the biggest quarterly percentage decrease in a decade.

In this context, Tapline’s solution acts as a key liquidity provider to the startup ecosystem. The current environment can provide new opportunities for revenue-based financing, especially since founders are becoming more aware of the instrument and its use cases.

The Nordigen partnership

In February 2022, Tapline has partnered Open Banking platform Nordigen to provide data on business accounts, transaction insights, risk analysis, and credit scoring.

Through this partnership, Tapline could use Nordigen’s PSD2-regulated APIs to monitor B2B accounts and gather insights on enterprise financial activities and credit scoring. User transactional information also allows for the creation of a risk analysis assessment based on the information that Nordigen is able to provide.