Tangerine mobile banking app to be available on Apple Watch

The Tangerine Mobile Banking Apple Watch app will provide users with access to their personal banking information from their wrist, including account balances, recent transactions and transaction details.

Tangerines Glance allows clients to see the most recent transaction in their account. Clients are also able to set account (balance over/balance under) and transaction thresholds (transaction amount below/transaction amount above) and subsequently receive notifications all on their wrist.

The Tangerine trademarks are owned by The Bank of Nova Scotia and used under license.