Tandem partners with TrueLayer

The partnership will enable Tandem’s 800,000 customers to connect and synchronise their accounts with other financial institutions directly into their Tandem app.

The integration supports all major European banks and challengers such as Monzo, Revolut and Starling Bank. Tandem app users will be able to login directly to authorise which banks they would like to synchronise and can revoke permission at any time.

By using TrueLayer’s platform of Open Banking APIs, account information will be updated directly from Tandem, enabling users to see all their financial information on one app.



