Tandem launches digital platform for Second Charge mortgages

The platform is designed to reduce administrative overhead for brokers by automating key tasks and centralising case management. Tandem officials stated that the system was developed in response to broker feedback calling for improvements in efficiency, accuracy, and communication during loan processing.

Platform capabilities and industry feedback

Connect by Tandem includes several new features such as API integration for electronic application submissions, a consolidated broker portal, and automated functions covering underwriting, affordability checks, and property-related discounts. Improved document management tools also aim to reduce duplication and streamline case tracking.

Officials from Tandem said the goal of the new system is to reduce friction in the lending process, freeing brokers to focus more on customer needs. According to the bank, the platform’s automation capabilities remove many of the manual inefficiencies previously faced by mortgage brokers.

Brokers who participated in the pilot phase have reported noticeable improvements in workflow. Representatives from Loanable noted that the platform simplified income and expenditure access and made it easier to apply property-related discounts. Meanwhile, a manager from Ocean Finance cited more effective case tracking and improved internal communication as notable benefits.

Tandem plans to continue refining the platform based on ongoing feedback and aims to adapt it further as demand grows for faster and more digital-first mortgage solutions in the UK.





Previous developments from Tandem

These developments follow Tandem’s recent partnership with UK-based fintech Sikoia, which aimed to automate aspects of income verification and document management.

At the time, officials from Tandem Bank, commented on the initiative, emphasising the transformative impact of AI-driven technology. They stated that the partnership had the potential to allow the bank to deliver faster and more precise outcomes while supporting innovation and efficiency in second-charge mortgage services.