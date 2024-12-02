Tandem is to begin international expansion with a 2019 launch in Hong Kong

Tandem is a full-service digital bank in the UK, offering a suite of financial products including savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards and loans. The bank was designed with the purpose of helping find solutions to people’s money problems, and by using Open Banking and AI, offers a tangible way to help customers manage their money.

To support Tandem’s launch in Hong Kong, Tandem will be rolling out an early adopter programme - Tandem Co-Founders. In the UK, an active community of over 11,000 Co-Founders worked with the Tandem team to help them better understand the real money problems that consumers were facing and they continue to help the bank shape its proposition and its product features.

Tandem will be looking to place Hong Kong consumers at the heart of its expansion plans. In return this new cohort of Hong Kong Co-Founders will, amongst other things, receive a special edition card and be eligible to participate in a bonus rewards programme.



