Tandem Bank selects Trusona for Strong Customer Authentication

Tandem Bank is a digital savings bank formed from Tandem Money’s acquisition of Harrod’s Bank in 2018. Via this partnership, the bank aims to comply with the UK’s Open Banking SCA regulatory requirements and to extend authentication across multiple channels, including their app and contact centre. In the EU, PSD2/Open Banking regulations now require all payment account providers to apply SCA to increase the security of electronic payments.

Trusona assists Tandem to support their customers by removing a cyber threat vector such as static credentials — including passwords, banking IDs, pins, codes, and security questions — from their customer experience.