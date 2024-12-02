Tandem Bank rolls out Tandem Marketplace

With an aim to be one of UK’s greener digital bank, Tandem is focused on supporting its customers to make greener financial choices, leveraging its position as a green enabler. The first phase of the Tandem Marketplace gives people the information they need to retrofit their homes and connects them to Tandem’s home improvement partners, helping consumers to take climate action and save money on their energy bills.











Spreading consciousness about greener living

Research by Tandem has shown that almost 19 million Brits are unaware, uninformed, unwilling or unsupported on how to approach greener living. And, while many consumers want to make more environmental choices, a quarter of Brits either don’t think they need to change or don’t know where to start. Add to this the fact that almost 35% of UK emissions come from households and it’s clear that greater attention must be devoted to addressing household sustainability.

Tandem is on a mission to fix this, and this new dedicated hub is the latest step to support customers with the information they need to make their homes more sustainable. The Marketplace provides a starting place to find out what can be done, who can do it, and what the benefits are for both the planet and the individual.

It will include information about green home improvement from solar panels to boiler upgrades, and smart technology from Tandem’s partners, blogs with useful advice on greener choices, guest content from industry experts, and access to Tandem’s range of financing products including green home improvement lending. Importantly too, the Marketplace will give access to tools such as an EPC checker, allowing the 68% of Brits who don’t know or understand their home’s EPC to do so and help guide them on the journey to improving it.





Aiming towards sustainability and less spending

The focus on greener living and improving home energy efficiency is also rooted in easing long term financial pressures on energy bills, while making homes more sustainable. For example, on average, a domestic solar panel system would cost approximately GBP 5,500, and would save a household roughly GBP 500 per year. This would also remove approximately 0.78 tonnes of CO25, according to Tandem.

The bank’s officials said that they are in the middle of a climate and a cost-of-living crisis. People shouldn’t have to choose between heating and eating. This is why they have created their Marketplace, people need more information and support to make greener choices. It starts to fill this gap and provides a dedicated resource to help people take action and ultimately save money on energy bills.

Phase 1 of the Tandem Marketplace is live now and will continue to evolve to incorporate greener motoring and money management, with the aim to become a key greener living resource for UK customers.