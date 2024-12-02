Tandem Bank rolls out AI chatbot - Ada

Named after Ada Lovelace, a 19th century pioneer in computing theory, and daughter of Lord Byron, the solution will run, all day every in the background of all app functions, supporting customers to control credit, boost savings. Moreover, Ada will be able to predict cashflow, spending patterns, and forecast balances at the end of the month or year leading to credit decisions.

The neobank believes credit is a good facility to smooth cash flow when used responsibly, according to Alt Fi. Moreover, the ability to predict cash flow allows both the prediction of the need for credit and the affordability of paying it back successfully.