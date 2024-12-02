Tamkeen partners with Tarabut to offer IBAN verification

According to zawya.com, his move signifies Tamkeen's commitment to operational innovation and productivity enhancement through partnerships with the private sector. It's also worth noting that Tamkeen is the first governmental entity to engage in such collaboration with Tarabut.

By leveraging Tarabut's advanced technology, Tamkeen aims to ensure a robust solution that minimises potential transactional issues. The service streamlines the validation of IBANs, eliminating the manual attachment of certificates, a process improvement that aims to save time, minimise errors, and ensure seamless payments for customers.

Representatives from Tamkeen cited by Zawya, expressed the organisation's dedication to enhancing customer experience through strategic partnerships. They also highlighted Tamkeen's commitment to digital transformation in government services and its effort to deliver innovative and user-friendly solutions.

A second collaboration between the two entities

Tamkeen is also working together with Tarabut on another initiative to verify wage support transfers, aiming to facilitate transfers more effectively.

Regarding these recent developments, representatives from Tarabut expressed their delight in collaborating with Tamkeen and supporting their vision for the digital transformation of government services. They also brought up Tarabut's mission to empower enterprises and individuals through digital solutions, stating confidence in the new service's positive reception by users.

Tamkeen’s strategic priorities for 2024 focus on economic impact and the private sector, centred around three main pillars: increasing economic participation through employment opportunities, expanding career development for the Bahraini workforce, and supporting enterprises and technology adoption to boost productivity in the private sector.