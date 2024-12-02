TallyPrime announces e-invoicing solution

Tally, a GSP (GST Suvidha Provider) will communicate directly with the IRP (Invoice Registration Portal) to send invoices through TallyPrime in real time. Once authenticated it will receive the unique IRN (Invoice Reference Number) and QR code details from the IRP and update the invoices accordingly. All this will be done seamlessly, and the business owner can simply print the QR code and IRN on the invoice as part of their regular invoicing process. In addition to the e-invoice, the software will also help generate e-way bill numbers for applicable transactions.

Entrepreneurs will also be able to get a holistic view of the status of transactions and manage exceptions with the help of an exclusive e-invoice report and IRN register. Tally’s GSP (Tally India Pvt Ltd) has followed strict information security policies as per international standards and has been awarded with ISO27001:2013 certification. TallyPrime users will always remain in control of the e-invoicing process through useful alerts that will prevent redundancy, ensuring that the latest data is shared with the IRP. Alerts will also help safeguard against accidental modification /deletion /cancellation of e-invoices. The software will also help manage rare situations of internet downtime.