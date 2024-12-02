Tally rolls out e-Way Bill software

The business software provider Tally Solutions has launched its latest software Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.4, which caters to effective e-Way Bill compliance.

The E-Way Bill as a mechanism helps reduce tax evasion and ensures seamless inter-state transportation of goods, with minimal loss of time at check-points, claims the company. Businesses will be required to record sales invoices, and then generate the e-Way Bill. Invoice generation and dispatching of goods will have to take place simultaneously.

With e-Way Bill being introduced in a month’s time, it will be critical for businesses to adopt a solution which assists in generating and managing e-Way Bills, and at the same time facilitates recording and maintenance of accurate invoices.

Tally has been the invoicing and accounting solution of choice for more than 1.3 million businesses and with the new release the company is extending a simplified e-Way Bill compliance solution.