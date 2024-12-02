Talkdesk roll out AI-based digital lending solution

The product provides an end-to-end contact centre solution designed to boost borrower experiences, enabling lenders of all sizes to streamline the entire process — from loan origination through to servicing.

Talkdesk Digital Lending encompasses tools such as proactive borrower notifications, conversational AI-powered borrower self-service, and integrations to create a centralised hub of information for contact centre agents. According to the official press release, the solution can handle high call volumes and spikes in demand, which many organisations have struggled with during the COVID-19 pandemic.