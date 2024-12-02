Talenom selects Enfuce to launch SME accounting solution

Enfuce delivered an Open Banking service with high availability (HA), an audit trail for transparency, and security. Relying on PSD2 APIs, Enfuce Open Banking Hub provides Talenom with integrations to major Nordic banks, enabling the accounting company to access account information and initiate payments in a compliant way.

Supported by Enfuce, Talenom was able to build from the ground up a banking and accounting software solution, TiliJaska. This newly launched family of products spans from a light business solution to an all-inclusive accounting package – with freemium pricing model.