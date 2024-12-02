Taktile completes seed funding round

Taktile offers its customers a machine learning product that is integrated into the cloud environment or as an SaaS application. This enables banks and insurers to manage their data and the associated algorithms and use them in their offerings. The seed funding comes from investors such as venture capital firm Index Ventures, seed fund Firstminute Capital and Plug and Play.

Taktile plans to use the money to expand its team and further develop its product with the new staff. Customers pay for Taktile’s services monthly, with prices fluctuating depending on the number of integrated algorithms. According to a Taktile representative, in Europe, the company focuses primarily on the DACH region.