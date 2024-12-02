Taiwan's LINE Bank gets operational license

After receiving a banking permit in 2019, LINE Bank has been cooperating with the regulatory authorities on the due diligence process. Going forward, LINE Bank will work with all relevant authorities to ensure the operations of their systems in preparation for the launch of the bank in the first half of 2021.

LINE Bank will provide retail banking services including deposit, transfer, debit card and personal loan at the initial stage of business. Building on the foundation of LINE’s 21 million MAU in Taiwan, LINE Bank will integrate with LINE’s and shareholders’ diverse ecosystems to realise their missions.