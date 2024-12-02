TAINA gets funding from Deutsche Bank and HSBC

For Deutsche Bank, investing in selected fintech solutions will help to improve the client experience and increase productivity by digitalising their front-to-bank processes, as representatives say. HSBC Asset Management affirmed that the investment round will add to TAINA’s expansion, enlarging its customer footprint internationally.

TAINA Technology Limited plans to expand both their sales and technical development functions of the TAINA team. During 2021 TAINA expanded into Canada and Switzerland.