Tagit and Veefin Solution partner to boost banking sector

Through the partnership, the companies aim to combine their technologies and solutions to better understand and solve the needs of corporate clients and supply chain stakeholders. At the same time, Tagit and Veefin target to accelerate digitalisation, streamline financial processes, and optimise working capital management for corporate customers of banks and SMEs.

A spokesperson from Veefin said that their partnership with Tagit will enable them to offer higher quality digital lending solutions to clients who will be able to manage their banking needs better.

More about the partnership

According to the official press release, the key benefits of the partnership include digitalisation and automation, working capital optimisation, global reach and expansion, seamless integration, and scalability, as well as enhanced risk management capabilities.

Both companies aim to drive digitisation and automation of financial processes, which will lead to increased operational efficiency and an overall cost reduction. Simultaneously, businesses will gain access to innovative working capital management tools, which will help them optimise their cashflows, have liquidity, and, overall, improve financial stability.

Moreover, the joint solutions will seamlessly integrate with existing banking system processes, providing a smooth transition for banks as they adopt new technologies. The solutions will also be scalable, which means banks will get to expand their portfolios and cater to a wider customer base.





About Tagit

Founded in 2004 in Singapore, Tagit provides award-winning digital banking solutions worldwide. It benefits from a strong record of designing, developing, and deploying digital solutions for the biggest banks across the Asian continent, Middle East, and Africa. The company aims to provide its partners an enhanced digital transformation, delivering high-quality user experience (UX), innovative solutions, and robustness.

Tagit deploys cloud-native, SaaS digital solutions that allows banks to efficiently process over USD 100 billion in transactions annually and significantly boost their online customer basis. It has offices in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.