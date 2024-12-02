Tac, Nordigen to improve accounting process in gastronomy and service industries

Tac is a fintech aimed at small businesses in the food service, catering, retail, and cultural sectors. The nature of these enterprises makes them susceptible to reportedly enormous amounts of receipts that appear in various formats. This includes both incoming and outgoing invoices, receipts in paper, email and document forms, and cash receipts from suppliers and wholesalers. The processing and organisation of all these documents takes effort and is time consuming on the business side, as well as the accountant.

Tac’s goal is to help small businesses and bookkeepers by offering them a solution to upload and digitise all their receipts to a Tac Workspace. Receipts are automatically organised and matched with inflows and outflows in the bank account, resulting in a faster accounting process.

Nordigen can connect to bank accounts directly using secure Open Banking APIs.