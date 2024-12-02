TAB selects Judopay to enable mobile payments

TAB intends to leverage the alliance to offer mobile payments for its clients, including Ford, Shell, Santander and Tesco.

Judopay offers a smart payment technology, which observes customer behaviour during the checkout and works to simplify the processes.

The payments company enables processing of cards and digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Visa Checkout and Google Pay. It provides a unified API to enable consistent processing of payments.

In addition, Judopay’s machine learning and a data-led approach offers a risk management engine to decrease fraud. The company provides mobile-specific fraud tools to detect individual mobile devices.

Clients can also add 3D Secure, Address Verification (AVS), CV2 checks. In addition, merchants will be able to connect to Mastercard and Visa’s lost and stolen database for additional security.