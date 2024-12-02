TAB integrates Open Banking technology





For services like investing and lending, users can safely share their personal information with financial providers – with their permission — thanks to Open Banking. This is done in an effort to assist customers find better offers and promote competition among lenders.











The dashboard interface used by TAB will let users to log in, check their loan information, and make payments online.

According to TAB, Open Banking will increase data security and privacy, make it simpler for borrowers to view and make payments, increasing transparency, and reduce the risk associated with performing know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks.

Through the borrower site, borrowers will be able to observe how base rate changes impact their payments, increasing transparency. Additionally, greater payment openness will enable TAB to verify borrowers and reach decisions more quickly.

Additionally, environmental considerations like going paperless and implementing new, efficient technology are significant. TAB's policies and product developments attempt to protect the environment where it is possible.





What does bridging finance mean?

A short-term loan secured by real estate is known as bridging finance or a bridge loan and is used when a borrower requires access to funds. In the case of TAB, they offer unregulated bridging loans backed by real estate, land, and construction projects.

Bridging loans are frequently utilised by those who want to buy an investment property before selling another one. Although the proceeds from the sale of the prior property would be used to pay for the purchase of the new one, this procedure can occasionally be drawn out and the individual may desire or need to buy the new property sooner than that would permit. The cost of the new property purchase will be covered by the bridging loan, so the borrower won't need to wait for the proceeds from the sale of the existing home.

There are other situations besides the ones mentioned where bridge loans may be employed. One can obtain financing for auctions, renovations, developments, or land. A typical bank lender may also be reluctant to approve a loan in situations where the borrower has a poor credit history, is an expatriate or borrows from another country, or is even a novice landlord.





TAB’s recent developments

TAB has a fresh financial line from the investment company Atalaya Capital Management as of January 2022. The up to GBP 120 million revolving credit facility is being utilised to finance bridging and development loans in order to support TAB's expansion over the coming years.

In May of that same year, In TAB unveiled TAB Tracker, a new sort of bridging loan to complement its standard, fixed-rate, short-term loans. The Bank of England base rate plus a margin is linked to the TAB Tracker. The TAB Tracker loan was created for borrowers that anticipate a rapid sale, want to benefit from a lower interest rate, or don't anticipate interest rates to increase throughout their term.

Finally, TAB was added to the lender panel by Norton Broker Services in July 2022. A variety of first and second charge residential and commercial bridging loans, development, and refurbishment finance options are now available to brokers utilising Norton Broker Services thanks to the arrangement.