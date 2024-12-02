TAB Bank taps MuleSoft's technology for its Open Banking strategy





The bank unlocks access to banking products with APIs built on MuleSoft that can then be reused for new solutions. This enables partners to access banking functionalities such as new customer account creation, Know Your Customer (KYC) verification processes, and transaction processing to create new experiences.

With an Open Banking platform in place, TAB Bank can use the open APIs built on MuleSoft to make banking data available in real-time. The bank can integrate critical customer, account, and transaction data from disparate systems and processes to its Open Finance solution, Plaid Exchange. Through this integration, TAB customers can link their account to Plaid-powered fintech applications.