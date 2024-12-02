TAB Bank provides marketing company with Flex Asset-Based credit facility

The company is a producer and deliverer of door knob hanging advertisements. The new facility is set to provide for the companys ongoing working capital needs.

A Flex Asset-Based loan from TAB Bank combines the flexibility of a factoring line of credit with the structure of an asset-based lending facility. With this type of financing, a business borrower can receive liquidity based on accounts receivable and eligible inventory.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses from many industries. TAB Bank does this through accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment finance, asset-based loans, business accounts, and treasury management services.