SynOption launches electronic trading platform in Singapore

As an institutional platform, it allows investors to execute FX Options trades by requesting quotes from multiple banks on a centralized venue.

SynOption is the first company approved by Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to establish and operate an organized market for a period of 9 months under the Sandbox express framework.

SynOption supports MAS’s vision to make Singapore the FX trading hub in Asia by focusing on the derivative segment of the market. By being part of the FX hub, SynOption intends to provide speed connectivity to clients with lower trade rejection rates as more liquidity providers set up operations in Singapore.

The company has started onboarding institutional clients based in Singapore and has gained good traction. The platform has signed up top tiered banks up as liquidity providers and is rapidly looking to expand its participant base in the next few months.