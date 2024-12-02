Synctera signs on Socure and CheckAlt as latest partners

Alongside the partnership news, Synctera is also announcing two new product offerings for its fintech and community banking partners: ACH-as-a-Service, helping community banks to execute ACH payment instructions on behalf of their fintech partners, and Ledger-as-a-Service, allowing fintechs to outsource ledger functionality to Synctera.

As a result of Synctera’s partnership with CheckAlt, Synctera will be able to help community banks simplify their stack while also offering a more streamlined go-to-market pipeline for fintechs as well. With the CheckAlt partnership, Synctera's fintech clients will be able to get industry-standard MRDC directly from their banking partner and access the technology through Synctera APIs.

Socure’s Sigma Fraud Suite and Intelligent KYC solutions passively assess prospective customers online to achieve auto-approval rates of up to 94%, as the press release says. The fraud suite and KYC products are part of Socure’s digital-first ID+ platform offered by Synctera that also includes physical document verification, a compliance suite, and modules for device, email, phone, and address risk.