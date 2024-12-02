Synctera raises USD 33 mln Series A

The Series A included follow-on investments from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Diagram Ventures, Portage Ventures, SciFi Ventures, and Scribble ventures as well as several new strategic investors, including Mastercard. Synctera’s Series A follows its seed funding round from December 2020, which was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Diagram Ventures, and brings Synctera to USD 46.5 million in funding to date.

Synctera enables community banks and fintechs to create new growth opportunities by forging scalable partnerships without the hassle. For banks, Synctera helps with day-to-day reconciliation, operations, and regulatory compliance, while allowing fintechs to launch faster with more choice via a one-stop-shop API. Community banks can focus on serving their communities and local customers, while Synctera matches them with a fintech to help both partners scale and grow.