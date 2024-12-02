



With a commitment to facilitate enhanced relationships between its customers and their sponsor bank, Synctera developed a technology platform and a marketplace that allows them to launch banking products. Considering the demand for a complete stack for building banking products, while leveraging a sponsor bank outside of the Synctera network, the company introduced the BYOB model. As the Synctera Platform was created to be flexible and extensible, the company’s decision to launch did not require any material changes.











Synctera’s BYOB model and its capabilities

By introducing the BYOB model, Synctera aims to allow customers to utilise the Synctera Platform while also retaining the flexibility to collaborate with whichever bank they want. When it comes to sponsor banks of the company’s BYOB customers, the platform provides them with assurance that their partner’s banking product is developed leveraging compliance-first infrastructure that integrates accounting principles and a complete reconciliation engine.



Furthermore, one of the first clients of BYOB is Beacon, a platform that enables immigrants moving to Canada with the tools and resources they require. The company aimed to deliver embedded financial products that enabled customers to open accounts and set up cards before arriving in Canada. According to Beacon’s officials, the BYOB model offered the company the necessary elements to develop a product and a suite of tools to manage operations and compliance at scale.



In addition, Synctera mentions that the BYOB model can be utilised by customers requiring a complete platform to build and manage banking products while also partnering with a sponsor bank they have a previous relationship with or one that has specific features. Moreover, the company delivers a fully managed offering, Managed by Synctera, and a hybrid offering, Powered by Synctera, to assist customers and banks with more services for managing their program.





