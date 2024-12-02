sync. selects Qatar Fintech Accelerator, announces Middle East expansion

As part of the program, sync. plans to open an office in Qatar in the coming months of 2020. They will use it as a base to launch their Middle Eastern operations in early 2021, with a focus on the Qatar World Cup in 2022. More than 350 fintechs expressed their interest in the Qatar Fintech Accelerator, run by the Qatar Development Bank and Qatar Fintech Hub. sync. is a UK-based fintech included alongside startups from Qatar, Singapore, Canada, Brazil, and more.

The Accelerator is a 12-week program designed to support mature fintechs with a proven product that are looking to expand globally. It focuses on facilitating collaboration between startups and key partners and brands in Qatar.