sync. partners with Salt Edge

With Open Banking gaining more and more popularity, consumers are getting the taste of better control of personal finances and associated personal data. Recent surveys show that pandemic has shifted the way people approach data privacy and control, which is enforced by the expansion of the services underpinned by APIs. Consumers are not asking for Open Banking specifically. They are asking for control, safety, and convenience.

sync. uses Open Banking channels and allows consumers to connect their existing bank accounts and credit cards alongside their sync. current account directly in the app, making it easier to manage money and budget. Throughout its development, the company behind the app found it critical to offer as wide a coverage of Open Banking-based services as possible, beyond Europe. To achieve its goals, sync. chose to leverage Salt Edge’s global data aggregation solution.

