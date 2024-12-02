sync., ComplyAdvantage team up to support Open Banking solutions

sync. is an Open Banking service that combines a host of financial services into one app. The all-in-one hub allows customers to open a sync. account in minutes and link all their existing bank accounts and cards in a clear dashboard, according to the official press release.

The app contains security capabilities such as generating new CVC numbers via the app, a hidden magnetic strip on the card, and advanced in-app controls.

To support their growth ambitions, sync. Teamed up with AML solution provider offering its technology to tackle financial crime with a real-time database. ComplyAdvantage’s solution is recognised by UK regulators, which has helped sync. through their journey to obtain regulatory licensing with programmes that protect their business and their clients.