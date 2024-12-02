Symphony Commerce partners Avalara for sales tax compliance services

As a result of this partnership, Symphony customers have access to AvaTax, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate sales taxes owed on every invoice.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

In recent news, Avalara has entered a partnership with AccountMate, a business accounting software provider.