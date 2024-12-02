Swoop now offers SME assistance in Australia

The company does that through using open-sourced data, open banking, and accountancy software to match businesses to investors and products from around the globe.

Most keen to access funding in 2021 are the manufacturing, building and construction, and technology companies, particularly those servicing the financial services and government sectors.

Swoop currently has relationships with 40 lenders in Australia and is in the process of onboarding more to add to its group of 1000+ international finance and savings providers.

With Swoop, SMEs can see their funding options, as well as identify savings on expenditure such as utilities and foreign exchange.