SWK Bank collaborates with getmomo





getmomo offers tenants the possibility of waiving the cash deposit of a rent deposit with their landlord. In case of a claim by the landlord, tenants can choose whether they want to pay back the amount directly or in instalments.

With getmomo, tenants only have to make a payment if a claim actually occurs. Afterwards, they can decide for themselves whether they want to pay in instalments or in one payment. The maximum amount is always three months' rent. Landlords receive the damage amount directly from Momo and have the same security as with a conventional rent deposit.

SWK Bank is a direct bank for loans and fixed-term deposits, with total assets of EUR 2.2 billion in 2021. As a banking-as-a-service partner, SWK Bank cooperates with other banks and fintech companies and makes its systems and processes available as services in the lending and deposit business.