Switzerland-based YAPEAL partners with Marqeta for digital wallet

Having received the fintech license in Switzerland from FINMA, YAPEAL will provide customers with a full Swiss current account and a mobile ready Visa debit card. Utilising Marqeta’s card issuing capabilities, the digital wallet will offer personal finance features, including the ability to issue a mobile ready debit card that can connect to mobile payment apps, starting with Google Pay, and Apple Pay and Samsung Pay coming soon, according to the official press release.

YAPEAL will help its customers, Yapsters, to intelligently manage money through budgeting tools and provide access to multiple currencies. Marqeta enabled YAPEAL’s Mobile Wallet functionality with support for Google Pay, and Apple Pay and Samsung Pay soon, as it provides a token to the digital wallet.