Switzerland-based UBS to apply for digital bank license in China

UBS plans for its virtual bank application (for a countrywide, majority-owned digital bank license) to be approved, in order to incubate the initiative in China and then launch globally. UBS already has a banking model which includes a digital platform. However, UBS has not yet established such operations in Asia.

Private banking has been a profitable sector of the financial services industry; however, cost-to-income ratios continue to remain relatively high (around 70-80%) as well. Digital banks aim to offer products and services without the requirement of operating physical branches. China represents an alternative to establish a digital banking platform, because of the nation’s expertise in artificial intelligence (AI).