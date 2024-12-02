Swissquote launches two new crypto-friendly banking packages







The newly rolled out packages include comprehensive daily banking services, a multi-currency and crypto-friendly Swissquote Debit Mastercard, a wide range of popular payment solutions, and an attractive cashback programme. Altogether, these new packages make payments seamless and rewarding, while their attractive low-to-no-fees pricing is always fully transparent.





Two packages full of features:

‘Bright’ is Swissquote’s complete banking package with a physical and digital debit card by Mastercard and exclusive perks for USD 7.51 per month with the first six months completely free. It handles 13 currencies without transaction fees, includes free domestic and SEPA payments, and five free ATM withdrawals per month.

Some of the most popular digital payment solutions are included as well: eBill, TWINT, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. The Swissquote Mastercard also allows payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple, with more cryptos to follow. All usage of Swissquote’s new debit card in the ‘Bright’ package is automatically rewarded with a cashback in Trading Credit: 0,5% with regular card payments, 1% with crypto payments. Trading Credit is applied towards covering trading fees at Swissquote, so the rewards enable clients to engage in trading at reduced cost.

‘Light’, the free option, is Swissquote’s fully digital banking package with a virtual-only debit card by Mastercard. The Trading Credit cashback 0,25% with regular card payments and 0.5% with crypto payments.

Company officials said their new banking and debit card packages cater to a specific demand that many of their customers have expressed strongly: the need for a multi-currency, crypto-friendly, and fully digital solution. They combine requested payment features with their innovative Trading Credit cashback programme. Payments are as secure, but now also physical-wallet-free.

The new packages ‘Bright’ and ‘Light’ are available and can be activated on Swissquote’s website and in the app.





More information about Swissquote

Swissquote is Switzerland’s market leader in online banking. Over three million financial products can be traded on its innovative platforms. Swissquote’s core competencies include global stock market trading, trading and custody of crypto assets, Forex trading as well as savings and investment solutions. In addition, Swissquote is active in the payment card, mortgage, and leasing markets. As at the end of June 2023, Swissquote held over CHF 56 billion in assets for more than 555,000 private and institutional clients.

In addition to its headquarters in Gland, Switzerland, Swissquote has offices in Zurich, London, Luxembourg, Malta, Bucharest, Cyprus, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong.