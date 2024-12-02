Swiss payment software company Netcetera expands businesses in Singapore

In addition to the office in Dubai, they want to advance further East with their scheme-certified payment products, according to the official press release. In March 2020, Netcetera opened its fifteenth location with an office in Singapore. Until now, Netcetera supported its Asian clients from Europe and Middle East.

Singapore is considered the financial capital and fintech hub of the region and is another step towards the East for Netcetera. The software company offers digital solutions for payments, mobile banking, mobile contactless payment, digital wallet, and 3-D Secure Services for secure online transactions.