Swiss neon and TransferWise join forces

neon’s more than 30.000 users are now able to use TransferWise’s service to send money abroad, straight from the neon app.

The TransferWise service is integrated directly into the neon app, allowing customers to transfer money in 20 currencies, with low fees and at the real exchange rate, the one you see on Google. A quarter of TransferWise’s international payments globally arrive instantly, an experience that neon customers can now share. At a later stage, the integration will be expanded to include more currencies.

The partnership is brought to life through the integration of the TransferWise API into Finstar, the core banking system developed and marketed by the Hypothekarbank Lenzburg. The bank with a listing on the Swiss stock exchange is processing all transactions for neon users. neon has access to the data using the Finstar API and the TransferWise API.