Swiss bank BEKB integrates Open Banking API platform

The BEKB can now connect with other service providers through the new platform. For customers, this means that they will be able to access new solutions. As the first solution, BEKB will be providing various banking services for businesses and private clients of the fintech Contovista (beginning in summer 2021).

Through these standardised interfaces, it’s now possible for different third-party service providers like banks, insurers, and fintech firms to connect to BEKB. The bank’s services allow its clients to use the BEKB customer portal and BEKB’s digital banking solution so that they can conduct transactions.

In the future, corporate clients will be able to conveniently manage their finances using different accounts from a single interface. The customer will decide whether they want to share their financial data with third-party firms. BEKB will be working with Fintech Contovista as its first business partner. The Fintech platform, which focuses on data analytics, provides financial assistants for business and private clients.