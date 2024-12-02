SWIFT Go: 100+ banks have signed up

The announcement is underscoring strong demand for the service that enables small businesses and consumers to send fast, predictable, highly secure, and competitively priced low-value cross-border payments from their bank accounts. Ten banks are already live with SWIFT Go, most recently Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and China Minsheng Bank, representing 41 million low-value cross-border payments a year.

SWIFT Go is a key building block in the co-operative’s strategy to enable instant and frictionless transactions across its network of more than 11,000 institutions and 4 billion accounts in 200 countries. And it has the potential to be transformative in enabling greater financial inclusivity, supporting SMEs in emerging economies and individuals sending remittances internationally.

The service leverages the rails of SWIFT gpi, which have transformed the speed and predictability of high-value cross-border payments, to strengthen the capabilities of banks to serve their customers in the high-growth small business and consumer segments. Payments sent via SWIFT Go are fast – with the fastest completing in seconds – secure and predictable, with upfront transparency on fees.