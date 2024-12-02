Sweetbridge acquires Aperio, blockchain supply chain platform

Sweetbridge will fully absorb the Aperio brand in the acquisition. Aperio’s offices in Scottsdale, Arizona, will remain open and managed by former Aperio employees, who have now become employees of Sweetbridge, effective immediately. The transaction is expected to formally close this month.

The combination of Aperio’s data management capacity with the liquidity and trade currency capabilities offered by the Sweetbridge platform will allow us to take a critical leap forward toward global supply chains using blockchain for shared success. Sweetbridge and Aperio share the vision of tapping into blockchain to address some of the key inefficiencies of supply chain to achieve better utilization and outcomes, claims Sweetbridge.