Swedish startup Minna secures EUR 15.5 mln in funding

The firm bagged Series B funding in a round led by Element Ventures along with the support from Nineyards Equity, MiddleGame Ventures, and Visa. With this round, the overall funding secured by Minna goes to EUR 23 million. The Swedish company will use the investment to expand its open banking technology to global banks. In addition to scaling its technology, Minna will bring its services to more users around the world.

Minna enables customers to manage subscription services via their bank’s app. They can terminate a subscription with the push of a button. The platform can also notify customers when a free trial is about to end to prevent them from being charged and helps them find better deals.

A tool like Minna can help banks to develop their digital banking offering into a marketplace.