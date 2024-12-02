According to its own information, the company manages EUR 2 billion for over 100,000 customers in Sweden, Finland, and Denmark. Lysa aims to keep fees low for customers and the average investment fee for new customers from Germany should be 0.35%. Generally speaking, Lysa's fees range from 0.15 - 0.24%. Together with the fund and transaction fees, the total costs for clients are 0.342% per year. Everything is included in this amount and there are no additional fees.

The robo advisors’ investment process aims to offer each client the right balance between risk and return. To achieve this, Lysa's investment team has developed a five-step process. This process begins with the selection of asset classes and investment factors, followed by the selection of mutual funds and ETFs that best represent the asset classes and factors, and then the determination of the optimal combination between different mutual funds and ETFs.





Lastly, Lysa completes an individualised compilation of suitable customer portfolios and continuously monitors, rebalances, and updates customer portfolios. The robo advisor continuously optimises customers’ portfolios, ensuring that investments are given the conditions to grow over time.





Lysa’s approach to wealth management