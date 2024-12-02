Swedish credit refinancer Anyfin raises USD 52 mln for German expansion

The funding—provided by new investors FinTech Collective, Augmentum and Quadrille Capital and existing investors—has been earmarked for expansion projects. At the moment, Anyfin focuses on helping Swedish, Finnish, and German consumers consolidate and refinance existing credit at better rates. The cash will help it establish a Berlin office to expand its reach in the German market.

Once German expansion is complete, Anyfin plans to grow across Northern Europe and launch a savings account in its app alongside the existing credit refinancing option. Anyfin’s core credit refinancing feature involves consumers selecting their existing lender, uploading a picture of their latest statement, and then seeing whether Anyfin can offer a lower interest repayment plan.







