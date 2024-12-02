Swedish central bank selects Accenture as partner for e-krona pilot

A technical platform with a user interface will be developed in the first year of the trial. This will be used to test e-krona payments through mobile phone, card, and watch.

The initial phase of the project will run to 31 December 2020.

The initiative could also be extended for a further six years if the central bank intends to test new functions. However, Riksbank stressed that it has not taken a final decision on the issuance of the digital currency.



