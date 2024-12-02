Swedish Central bank adopts Intellects Quantum Management Solution

The new platform offers real time control over multiple collateral pools as well as risk assessment and the means to manage various credit facilities. By automating these processes, Sveriges Riksbank will benefit from flexibility to use and mobilise collateral pools held by different parties to secure credit operations. Besides manipulating assets, the bank will also be able to manage risks of exposure and oversea credit/settlements transactions.

Intellect Design Arena has designed several platforms that cover multiple banking and insurance services: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Central Banking, Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), Risk, Treasury & Markets (iRTM) and Insurance (Intellect SEEC).